Pawan Kalyan's film with director Harish Shankar to be a police drama?

The latest news update about the Power Star Pawan Kalyan states that the actor's film with director Harish Shankar will be a police drama. The latest news reports on the actor cum politician states that the film with Harish Shankar will have police force as its backdrop. The southern actor Pawan Kalyan will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film titled Vakeel Saab. The southern drama Vakeel Saab is the south remake of Bollywood film Pink. The Power Star will be essaying the role which was originally played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The southern drama Vakeel Saab is helmed by ace director Venu Sriram. Previously, a still from the film was leaked on social media. The still from the southern drama, Vakeel Saab sees the film's lead actor Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's avatar in a courtroom. The fans and followers of the south actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan are very excited about Vakeel Saab. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to the film and want to see the lead actor back on the big screen.

