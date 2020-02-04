Pawan Kalyan's film with director Krish to feature Anasuya Bharadwaj? Find Out

The south siren Anasuya who started her journey in films with Kshanam, is expected to feature in the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan is busy with his remake of Bollywood film Pink. The south actor who is fondly known as Power Star by his fans and film audience will be seen in a film by director Krish Jagarlamudi. The film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead will see south anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj in a key role. The film by director Krish Jagarlamudi is reportedly set in the pre-independence era. The lead character essayed by Pawan Kalyan will be on the line of a Robin Hood. The south siren Anasuya who started her journey in films with Kshanam, is expected to feature in the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

The film brought the diva a lot of fame. In the south drama, Rangasthalam, Anasuya Bharadwaj essayed the character named Rangamatha. It is believed that Anasuya Bharadwaj is keen to portray only meaningful character on the silver screen. As per the latest reports on the film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi starring Pawan Kalyan, Anasuya Bharadwaj will have a role which has a screen time of half an hour. But, the length of the role did not bother the talented actress, as the role is said to be very significant to the story line of the film.

The news reports also suggest that Pawan Kalyan will playing the lead character in the upcoming film helmed by director Harish Shankar. The production house called Mythri Movie Makers announced the happy news on their official Twitter account that the actor turned politician has indeed given his nod for the film with Harish Shankar.

