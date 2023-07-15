Pawan Kalyan’s FIRST Instagram post is priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan

After one week of making a debut on Instagram, Pawan Kalyan shared his first post. And it's a video dedicated to his co-peers from the film industry including big stars, directors, actresses, and character artists. In the video, we can spot big stars like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay, and Karthi.

The first post of Pawan Kalyan is a tribute to the film industry. It's a beautiful video of the actor's priceless moments with stars of the film industry. Along with big stars, heroines Ileana D Cruz, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen, and supporting actors like Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, and many others are visible. He also mentioned that he is grateful to be part of the film industry and humbled to work with such great personalities.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Powerstar wrote in the caption, "I sincerely hope that our bond remains the same, and that we continue to create cherished memories together..."

About Pawan Kalyan's Instgarm debut

A week ago, on July 4, Pawan Kalyan made his debut on Instagram. He amassed 1.1 million followers within just one hour of his debut on the popular photo-sharing and messaging platform. Kalyan's bio reads, "Rise, face, choose...Jai Hind!"

Fans are super thrilled with his first post. Unlike his Twitter handle, where he only shares about politics and his party Jana Sena, the first post on Instagram is refreshing. Fans hope he shares many such posts about his acting career, movies, personal life and more. The video has already reached 447,232 likes and thousands of comments in just one hour.

Upcoming films

Coming to work terms, Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is scheduled to release on July 28th, 2023. The actor will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and also announced his forthcoming film OG with Sahoo director Sujeeth.

