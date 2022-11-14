Pawan Kalyan's girl Aadhya enjoys a car ride on rooftop; Renu Desai says 'like dad like daughter'

The power star of Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular and biggest stars. His every act, be it about his film, politics or personal life goes viral in seconds. Recently, a video of the actor riding on a car rooftop took the internet by storm. Now, Pawan Kalyan's actor Aadhya recreated the viral act as she also enjoyed a ride on the rooftop of the car. Pawan Kalyan's former wife and actress Renu Desai took to Instagram and shared a video of their daughter Aadhya enjoying a ride on the car's rooftop. However, what caught the attention is her caption. She wrote in Telugu, which is translated in English as, "Like father like daughter."

Watch Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadhya of ride on car roof top video here:



Pawan Kalyan's viral car video On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan visited a village in Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur for his political party. However, what made bigger news was the actor-politician's stunt, in full swag, seated on the roof of the moving car with his security personnel and supporters dangling on the sides. The clip looks straight out of a movie scene. As the video went viral, people reacted to it on social media. Police filed case against Pawan Kalyan On Monday, a police case was booked against Pawan Kalyan over rash driving and endangering the life and personal safety of others, after a video went viral last week. A person named P Siva Kumar allegedly filed an FIR at a police station because of such rash driving, he lost his balance and fell down.