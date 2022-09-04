Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa breaks records, collects a whopping 3.20 crore worldwide

Pawan Kalyan' s 51st birthday on the 2nd of September this year was nothing short of a festival. On the special occasion, the makers of his 2008 action comedy Jalsa organized a special screening of the movie on 1st September 2022. The laughter ride received a tremendous response from the audience. The movie has managed to collect a total of 3.20 crore from the special shows. This amount will be donated to Janasena and a portion of the revenue will also be used for the families of deceased farmers.

The trend of releasing the first look poster of an upcoming project was started by Jalsa. Made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas, the venture starred Ileana , Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukerji, Mukesh Rishi, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, Devi Sri Prasad provided the tunes for the flick.

For the unversed, Jalsa follows the life of a young man, Sanjay, who goes through a tough childhood, and as a consequence, he ends up joining an extremist group. A police officer decides to guide him toward a better path, and while doing so, his daughter falls in love with Sanjay. The film was originally released in 2008.

Up next, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in an action avatar in Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This highly-awaited adventure drama is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the 30 of March in 2023. The makers also recently unveiled a preview from the film "Power Glance", which gives an insight into the main character of the film. Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri will also essay pivotal roles in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.