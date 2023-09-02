Pawan Kalyan's mass look in new poster from Ustad Bhagat Singh OUT; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan wish on birthday

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster of him from the upcoming film Ustad Bhagat Singh. The new poster features the actor in a totally massy Hyderabadi look in the background of Muslim men standing in front of Charminar. Clad in lungi, he is seen having a tikka on his forehead and holding a sword filled with blood.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a special poster of Pawan Kalyan to wish on his birthday. They have quoted it with a Sanskrit sloka saying “Dharma Samsthapanarthaya Sambhavami Yuge Yuge” which means lord appears in every Yuga to protect dharma. The director also wished the actor as they wrote, "Many more happy returns to one and only

@PawanKalyan .. we love you sir."

Pawan Kalyan's new poster from Ustad Bhagat Singh released on his birthday

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh marks the reunion between the actor and director since Gabbar Singh, which was released a decade ago. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.



Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other celebs wish Pawan Kalyan on birthday

Chiranjeevi wished his brother Pawan Kalyan with an unseen priceless throwback pic. He wrote in Telugu, loosely translated, In your continuous journey with people's interest as your goal and their love as your fuel, Wishing and blessing that your wishes come true. Proud to be my younger brother, Jana Hrudaya Senani, who has high feelings and great intentions, Happy birthday to you! Happy Birthday Dearest brother

@PawanKalyan. May you have a wonderful year ahead !."

Ram Charan also sent wishes to his uncle as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday, my dearest @PawanKalyan Garu! You've always been an amazing person and an inspiring leader, both on and off the screen. Wishing you more strength and success."

Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared a photo with his uncle Pawan Kalyan on birthday. He wrote, Happy birthday Babai!Thank you for bringing us so much joy and strength!."

Sai Dharam Tej, who is nephew of Pawan Kalyan and also recently worked with the Powerstar on recent hit Bro, penned a heartfelt birthday note. He shared a photo of hugging the Gabbar Singh actor and said his hugs are magical. The Republic actor wrote, Wishing a very Happy Birthday to my Chinna Mama, My Guru garu & The Towering People's Leader @PawanKalyan mama.Thanks for being my Guardian Angel & Torch Bearer not just for me but millions out there. Praying you always be in good health, success & peace and I receive more of those magical hugs."

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, Emraan Hashmi, Kichcha Sudeep and many others wished him as well.

ALSO READ: OG Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan's never-seen-before action and gangster avatar is perfect birthday treat