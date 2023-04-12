Pawan Kalyan’s NEW look for Ustaad Bhagat Singh goes viral

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his next film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is considered to be a big-budget entertainer, where Pawan Kalyan will be playing a larger-than-life cop. Now social media is celebrating a picture that has been going viral from the sets of the film. The picture sees a dashing Pawan Kalyan looking younger than ever with long hair and sporting a sporty look in boots. The pictures see him posing with a fan on the sets.



Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The film will see Pawan Kalyan reuniting with his director Harish Shankar from “Gabbar Singh” The film was announced long ago but it took some time to enter production due to Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedule and involvement in political work. The film which is being produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers is touted to be a high-octane action film, where Pawan Kalyan will be seen alongside an ensemble cast consisting of Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others. The film will have a very strong technical team, with the cinematography being handled by Ayananka Bose, Production Designer will be done by Anand Sai, and the go-to guy for chartbuster soundtracks Devi Sri Prasad will be handling the music for the film. The film is said to be designed with a special emphasis on action set pieces and choreography, with the action being directed by the popular duo Ram-Lakshman.

Upcoming projects

Other than Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan has been shooting another film with Sai Dharam Tej. The yet untitled film referred to as PKSDT is being directed by Samuthirakani directing. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was also helmed by Samuthirakani. He has also announced OG, a film where he will be joining hands with Sujeeth of Sahoo fame. The star is busy with back-to-back projects and fans can expect more updates in the coming days.

