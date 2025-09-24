Pawan Kalyan's OG premiere faces last-minute delays, distributors seeking help from fans?

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is slated for theatrical release on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Recently, the international premiere is said to have faced hurdles for its release, with the distributor now relying on Power Star’s devoted fans to ensure a smooth rollout.

Is Pawan Kalyan’s OG international distributor depending on fans?

According to a report by the Times of India, Prathyangira Cinemas, the North American distributor for OG, has been facing delays related to the film’s international release. With the premiere inching closer, only the first half of the film was delivered by the makers on September 23, 2025.

As the final hours approached, the second half of the film was delayed. With the massive task of transporting the hard drives becoming a logistical issue, the international team decided to seek help from Pawan Kalyan’s fan base.

Stepping up to the challenge, fans began transporting the hard drives across theaters in a short span of time, working to ensure the content would be delivered before the premiere shows began.

On a side note, the initial delay in delivering the content by the makers in time had already prompted the distributor to cancel the screening of the film’s Tamil version. As a result, the movie will only be available in Telugu and Hindi across theaters in North America.

More about OG

OG is an upcoming gangster actioner starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film narrates the story of Ojas Gambheera (OG), a former crime boss from Bombay who has been underground for 10 years.

However, when the tyrant, Omi Bhau, terrorizes his people, OG returns to reclaim his empire, hunting down everyone in his path. The rest of the tale revolves around how he achieves this goal and the price he pays for it.

With Emraan Hashmi playing the central villain, the film also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, OG has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli.

Following OG, Pawan Kalyan is set to appear in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.

ALSO READ: Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira OTT Release: When and where to watch Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s romantic film online