Pawan Kalyan's second wife Renu Desai reveals why their daughter Aadya couldn't make it to PM Modi's oath ceremony in Delhi

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has become the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after clinching a huge victory in the Pithapuram constituency. Before that, on June 9, the actor attended PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony in Delhi. He was accompanied by his son, Akira Nandan, at the event. However, his daughter, Aadya, skipped the big day, which raised some questions.

In a recent update, Pawan Kalyan's second wife-actress, Renu Desai, cleared the air on the entire matter. Have a look!

Renu Desai's post for Aadya

Renu shared a reel from the oath ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Aadya couldn’t go to Delhi with her Nana and Akira because it was her first day of school starting, and her wish of meeting our PM Modi garu finally happened yesterday when Akira introduced her at her Nanas function.”

Renu further continued and wrote, “I have always been a hardcore BJP person since my teenage, that’s why I am so happy as a mother that at least my children, because of their father’s work, got to meet our BJP Prime Minister Modi garu.”

For the unversed, Aadya and Akira are the children of Pawan Kalyan’s second wife, Renu Desai. The actor got married to Renu in 2010, and they parted ways in 2012.

Ram Charan’s post for Andhra Pradesh CM

Superstar Ram Charan also attended the prestigious ceremony of Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his father Chiranjeevi and uncle Pawan Kalyan.

Later, Ram took to his social media platform X, shared some pictures from the ceremony, and wrote, “Hearty congratulations to

@ncbn Garu on this historic victory, it was indeed a pleasure to celebrate alongside Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji & Dr. @KChiruTweets Garu. Kudos to @PawanKalyan Garu 🇮🇳 Your dedication & hard work have truly paid off. The people of Andhra Pradesh & I have utmost faith in your leadership.”

The grand ceremony took place at Kesarapalli, near Gannavaram International Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

