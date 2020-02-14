Pawan Kalyan's son Akira to be launched by Ram Charan in Tollywood?

Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is planning to make his acting debut in Telugu film Industry and will reportedly be launched by Ram Charan under his production banner Konidela Productions. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in the film industry with the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. The power star of the industry has kick-started with the shooting of the film and fans are eagerly looking forward to this big comeback. Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan might follow his father's footsteps. Akira Nandan is planning to make his acting debut in Telugu film Industry and will reportedly be launched by Ram Charan under his production banner Konidela Productions. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Reports also suggest that Pawan Kalyan is super excited and has a dream to see his son in the industry. He is making sure that Akira is trained well before he steps in the world of cinema. Pawan Kalyan’ ex-wife Renu Desai had already introduced Akira in Marathi movie Ishq Wala Love. Now, fans of power star Pawan Kalyan are demanding his debut in Tollywood film industry. What do you think? Will Akira be able to manage and live up to his father's expectation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Renu and Pawan Kalyan tied the knot in 2009 and got divorced three years later. The couple has two children together – Akira and Aadhya.

The Telugu actor and politician is now married to a Russian woman named Anna. The two also have a son together.

