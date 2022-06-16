Pawan Kalyan's son Akira beautifully performs on songs Hridayama and Saathiya from Adivi Sesh's Major; WATCH

The songs from Adivi Sesh's Major are being adored by the music lovers. Recently, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira performed a beautiful rendition of the songs Hridayama and Saathiya from the biopic. Sharing the video of the performance, the Major actor Tweeted, "Thank you dear #Akira for sending me this. Heart is full. Love you @SricharanPakala Check out Akira’s beautiful cover rendition of #Hrudayama / #Saathiya."

Previously, Pawan Kalyan also praised the heart-touching drama on social media. He wrote that he has not seen Major till now because of his tight schedule, but he would watch the movie as soon as possible. The Bheemla Nayak actor also applauded superstar Mahesh Babu for being associated with this much-appreciated drama in the capacity of the producer. He further added that more original movies like this should be made in Tollywood to aware people of the real heroes of society.

Check out the video below:

This much-appreciated flick is a cinematic adaptation of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life and shows his journey from childhood to the unfortunate incident where he lost his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

In the meantime, the Tollywood star Adivi Sesh talked about the success of his recent release in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. "I'm so grateful and thankful for the love that's spreading. For me, the whole film was to spread the legacy of Sandeep," says Sesh as Major gets a massive reach across the country." He further added, " "I think he (Major Sandeep) has come into me. It is going to be extremely tough to leave the character and I think, I have forever changed because of him, because of the life he lived, and I'm happy with the amount of love is showered me. It has definitely made me a better human being, more empathetic,"

