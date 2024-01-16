Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan makes rare appearance at Mega family's Sankranti celebration; plays piano

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and various other members of the Mega family, recently celebrated Sankranti in Bangalore in grand fashion. While Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan did not make an appearance at the event, Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan has stolen the limelight with his piano skills.



Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela has been very active on Instagram, posting stories about the Mega family’s gala time in Bangalore during the Sankranti celebrations. In one such story, Upasana posted a video of Akira Nandan, playing the piano with dedicated focus.

While there was no audio playing, Upasana gave us a little hint as to what Akira was playing through her song selection for the Instagram story. The featured song was the remixed version of AR Rahman’s original Chinni Chinni Aasa, from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Upasana also posted a caption on the story, stating that she could not capture the audio due to some glitch on her phone and vouched that Akira was just superb. This is not the first time that Akira has gone viral for his piano skills. The star kid previously showed off his piano skills with Mahesh Babu’s Kalaavathi song from the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

More about Akira Nandan

Akira Nandan is the son of Pawan Kalyan and former model and actress Renu Desai. Akira also has a younger sister named Aadhya Konidela. Akira has also acted in a film titled Ishq Wala Love, directed by his mother, Renu Desai. He has completed his primary and secondary schooling and is now pursuing his higher studies. Along with terrific piano skills, the star kid also possesses a talent in martial arts, something that he has acquired through his father, Pawan Kalyan who is also a skilled martial artist.

More about the Mega family get-together

The Allu-Konidela family has always been known to celebrate any event or festival in grand style and this Sankranti was no less. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Sai Dharam Tej all posted wholesome pictures from the event, showcasing their love for one another. Upasana Konidela also shared some mouth-watering glimpses into the food that was served at the event. From delicious Biryani, curry, and shawarmas to tea-time snacks like samosas and jalebis, the event had it all.

