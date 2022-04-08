Pawan Kalyan's son Akira turns 18; Mom Renu Desai calls him 'honest' & 'gentleman' in heartfelt birthday note

Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai's son, Akira Nandan, likes to keep himself away from the media glare but despite this, he is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. Today, Akira turns 18, and mom Renu Desai penned a heartwarming note for her son on Instagram alongside a video of him training hard in boxing.

Taking to social media, she wrote, "Akira is just not a good son to me and an awesome brother to Aadya but he is a great friend to his friends and generally a kind, honest and a through gentleman. As he turns into an adult today I wish him all the happiness and peace possible. Thank you everyone for all the beautiful wishes and blessings you have bestowed on Akira."

Take a look:

There had been speculations that Akira will soon be following in his father's footsteps as he is reportedly learning acting and music.

Speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Renu, a couple of years ago denied the reports saying, "It is absolutely false news that someone started that I shifted to Hyderabad because Akira wants to be an actor. He was just 15 years old when I shifted, and he is now 16...I have been telling this to everyone in the interviews that stop putting pressure on him because whenever he opens social media, there is pressure on him. He is not interested to be an actor as of now. I have asked him and he said 'he is not'."

