Pawan Kalyan's son Akira's rare public appearance at Niharika Konidela's wedding leaves fans amazed

Pawan Kalyan was seen at Niharika's Mehendi ceremony and was accompanied by his son Akira Nandan, who stole the spotlight.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married yesterday in Udaipur and the grand wedding was the talk of the town. The mega family gathered to celebrate the occasion and every stunning picture reflects the strong bond they share. Niharika is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and niece of megastars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actor Varun Tej is her brother while Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are her cousins. One of the biggest highlights of the wedding was Pawan Kalyan's appearance with son Akira.

The Vakeel Saab actor was seen at Mehendi ceremony and was accompanied by his son Akira Nandan, who stole the spotlight. Akira's rare public appearance and posing for a picture-perfect moment with Ram Charan and others grabbed everyone's attention. Akira Nandan looked calm and shy in a red kurta and jeans as he posed with the family. "The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen," Nagendra Babu shared on Instagram as the men of the family posed for an epic mega picture. According to our sources, Pawan Kalyan and Akira left immediately after the Mehendi ceremony. The father-son duo was not seen at the wedding yesterday.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, actress-producer and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai, had opened up on reports of their son Akira's debut in Tollywood. The actress stated that Akira is not interested to be an actor as of now and that people should stop putting pressure on him.

Desai further said, "Whatever he wants to be, he has my complete support. As of now, he is not showing even one per cent of the interest in being a hero and I have no interest in pushing him into it...I don't have anything to gain or lose on my son becoming a hero. It is his choice and destiny. Just because he is born into a film background family, I don't believe he has to be a film person."

