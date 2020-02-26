Pawan Kalyan's Telugu remake of Pink to feature a courtroom climax scene? Find Out

As per the latest news reports on the Pawan Kalyan starrer, the climax scene of the film will be in a courtroom.

The actor turned politician has returned to film with the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink. As per the latest news reports on the Pawan Kalyan starrer, the climax scene of the film will be in a courtroom. The south actor Pawan Kalyan who is also known as Power Star in the south film industry will be playing the lawyer to the three leading female actors. The south flick will see actor Prakash Raj essay the role of the defence lawyer. The latest news reports suggest that there will be an intense courtroom scene between Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj.

If reports are to be believed then, the dialogues of the scenes are very powerful. Now, the fans and film audience are all excited to hear this update about the Telugu remake of Pink with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Reports also suggest that the south flick is titled, Vakeel Saab. But, the official title of the film has not yet been announced by the makers of the south drama. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is helmed by ace director Venu Sri Ram. Well-known south producer, Dil Raju is backing the south venture. Music composer SS Thaman will be doing the music direction for Telugu remake of Pink.

The film that is tentatively called Vakeel Saab, is expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. The news reports also suggest that the makers of the film are hoping to finish the film's shoot by March. The shooting of the Pawan Kalyan starrer is currently underway at Annapurna Studios. The film was also remade as Nerkonda Paarvai.

