Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Krish to be titled Virupaksha? Find Out

The south superstar Pawan Kalyan who is currently busy with the Telugu remake of Pink, will be playing the lead character in director Krish's upcoming venture. There is a strong buzz going on in the south film industry that the film will be titled Virupaksha. The makers of the Krish directorial with Pawan Kalyan in the lead have not yet confirmed the news. The official title of the film is expected to be revealed soon. The south actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, will be essaying the character essayed originally by Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan.

The latest news reports on the Pawan Kalyan starrer suggest that the south remake is called Vakeel Saab. The south drama, which is a remake of the Bollywood film, is backed by producer Dil Raju. The news reports also suggest that the south flick's official title will be announced after Ugadi. Media reports about the Telugu remake state that the film is a historical drama which will see Pawan Kalyan in a challenging role. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update of the south actor's latest film. The south actor who is returning to films after a gap, will start the shoot of Krish's film after he completes, the Telugu remake of Pink.

Interestingly, some reports in the media outlets also state that Bollywood diva and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez will star opposite lead actor Pawan Kalyan in Krish's upcoming film. If the reports are to be believed then this film will mark Jacqueline's debut in the Telugu film industry.

