Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan opens up on prepping for her role; To shoot in January

Shruti Haasan might be seen as Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab. However, she has not revealed any details about her role in the film.

Shruti Haasan will essay an important role in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and the actress is kickstarting the shoot in January. Though she has not revealed any details about her role in the film, Shruti Haasan might be seen as Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab. The courtroom drama is the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with fans on social media, Shruti opened up on prepping for her role in the upcoming film and that she is set to commence her part of the shoot in January.

She further said, "With only a couple of actors I have worked for second and third time. While this is the third time I am working with Pawan Kalyan, I am working with Ravi Teja for the second time for Krack and had already worked with Suriya for twice." Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bollywood acclaimed film Pink. Directed by MCA fame Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is one of the much-anticipated Telugu films that the audience is looking forward to.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has two big South films in the kitty- Ravi Teja’s Krack and Laabam opposite Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is currently at a location that is 2 hours away from Bangalore for the shooting of Laabam. After wrapping up the shooting of Krack in Hyderabad, the actress has moved on to the next film amidst pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

