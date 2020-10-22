  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?

If reports are anything to go by about Vakeel Saab teaser, it will be a big surprise for Pawan Kalyan's fans.
16742 reads Mumbai
Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab teaser datePawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which marks his comeback to Tollywood industry is one of the much-awaited films that moviegoers are looking forward to. Fans and celebs are eagerly looking forward to seeing Pawan Kalyan back on the big screen. The shooting of the film went on floors this year and the first look of the actor-politician has already grabbed everyone's attention. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a lawyer in the film and there is too much curiosity around this project. Meanwhile, the buzz is the makers will release the first teaser of Pink Telugu remake on the occasion of Diwali. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same. 

If reports are anything to go by, it will be a big surprise for Pawan Kalyan's fans. Vakeel Saab also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagella in lead roles. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan has also confirmed her part in the upcoming courtroom drama. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film, Pink. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil version of Pink Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith was released last year and it received a massive response from the audience and critics alike. 

Meanwhile, amidst the COVID-19 scare in the country, the makers are planning to resume the shoot in November. Helmed by ace director Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

How excited are you for Vakeel Saab teaser? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Makers of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab postpone shoot to first week of November due to rains?
Shruti Haasan to kick start the shoot of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab in October?
Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan starrer's team to resume its shoot from September 23?
Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling
Vakeel Saab: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer to unveil the film's motion poster on September 2?
PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan gets clicked at his farmhouse in Hyderabad as he spends quality time away from work

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement