Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser to release on Diwali?

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, which marks his comeback to Tollywood industry is one of the much-awaited films that moviegoers are looking forward to. Fans and celebs are eagerly looking forward to seeing Pawan Kalyan back on the big screen. The shooting of the film went on floors this year and the first look of the actor-politician has already grabbed everyone's attention. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a lawyer in the film and there is too much curiosity around this project. Meanwhile, the buzz is the makers will release the first teaser of Pink Telugu remake on the occasion of Diwali. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

If reports are anything to go by, it will be a big surprise for Pawan Kalyan's fans. Vakeel Saab also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagella in lead roles. Reportedly, Shruti Haasan has also confirmed her part in the upcoming courtroom drama. Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film, Pink. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The Tamil version of Pink Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith was released last year and it received a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, amidst the COVID-19 scare in the country, the makers are planning to resume the shoot in November. Helmed by ace director Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is being produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

