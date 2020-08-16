PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP trends as fans gear up to celebrate Vakeel Saab actor's birthday

Almost 2 weeks ahead of Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday, fans have taken social media by storm by wishing him advance happy birthday.

Pawan Kalyan will turn 50 on September 2 and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand occasion. 2 weeks ahead of Vakeel Saab actor's birthday, fans have taken social media by storm by wishing him advance happy birthday. Twitter is filled with wishes and photos for the actor as #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP trends on number 1. One of the fans wrote, "He is a real hero.Such a good thing he saving poor people and donating blood and donations for injured people.True leader and we show to you true and pure love annaRed heart.Your are doing great job anna."

Another fan tweeted, "Again the world biggest Trend is under the foot of Pawan Kalyan garu...Let celebrate the victory @PawanKalyan #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in the film industry with the upcoming film titled, Vakeel Saab. It is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The much-anticipated film is directed by Venu Sriram, and the first look of Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing an important role in the film. This is for the third time Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for a film after Gabbar Singh and Katamrayudu.

Also Read: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's son Raja Chembolu gets engaged; Actor treats fans with photos on social media

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×