#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP trends as fans gear up to celebrate Vakeel Saab actor's birthday
Pawan Kalyan will turn 50 on September 2 and fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand occasion. 2 weeks ahead of Vakeel Saab actor's birthday, fans have taken social media by storm by wishing him advance happy birthday. Twitter is filled with wishes and photos for the actor as #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP trends on number 1. One of the fans wrote, "He is a real hero.Such a good thing he saving poor people and donating blood and donations for injured people.True leader and we show to you true and pure love annaRed heart.Your are doing great job anna."
Another fan tweeted, "Again the world biggest Trend is under the foot of Pawan Kalyan garu...Let celebrate the victory @PawanKalyan #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP."
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in the film industry with the upcoming film titled, Vakeel Saab. It is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The much-anticipated film is directed by Venu Sriram, and the first look of Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The upcoming film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Shruti Haasan will be seen playing an important role in the film. This is for the third time Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan are teaming up for a film after Gabbar Singh and Katamrayudu.
#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP@PawanKalyan
He is a real hero.Such a good thing he saving poor people and donating blood and donations for injured people.True leader and we show to you true and pure love anna.Your are doing great job anna and we proudly say @PawanKalyan fan's
— Nani V (@NaniV1947) August 16, 2020
Again the world biggest Trend is under the foot of Pawan Kalyan garu
Let celebrate the victory@PawanKalyan #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/QF83alo0L5
— Balu Dhulipudi (@BaluDhulipudi) August 16, 2020
#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP
53MILLIONS @PawanKalyan #VakeeISaab @AadhiHyper pic.twitter.com/t3qHsg1ghp pic.twitter.com/J2hjxj92Uk
— Teja naidu 1 (@Tejanaidu41) August 16, 2020
#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP#VakeeISaab@PawanKalyan/ @boi_chandu
All records are in foot of Kalyan annaya
Fastest ever with bang pic.twitter.com/utTlpurCaX
— Smart_boi_chandu_143 (@boi_chandu) August 16, 2020
#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP Advance Happy Birthday To The Star @PawanKalyan...CDP Looks Massive And Cool !!
Wishes From All @actorvijay FANS !! #PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/MSTLcl4Iik
— vishwanth A (@vishwanthvish) August 16, 2020
Advance Happy Birthday@PawanKalyan sir!!
From all Tamil NadippinNayagan @Suriya_offl fans#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP#SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/YCspY4xJMn
— Siva (@Siva10SRY) August 16, 2020
#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP
He didn't lose...
His winning is delayed and will be obvious eventuality over a period of time ...
Advence happy birth day @PawanKalyan garu in the behalf of all Thalapathy Fans #Master | @Actorvijay#PawannKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/Akkhi48iV2
— NABEES (@NABEES15) August 16, 2020
