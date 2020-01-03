Payal Ghosh's vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time; Check it out

Actress Payal Ghosh is currently holidaying at Ko Samui in Thailand, and her vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time.
3113 reads Mumbai
Payal Ghosh's vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time; Check it out Payal Ghosh's vacation pictures are proof that she is having a gala time; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From trying out different dishes to clicking pictures on the beaches, Payal's Instagram feed is full of Thai images. "It was a sudden plan. I love the place and it's my second trip here. I am a complete water baby and the beaches here offer a variety of water sports as well. The food here is amazing. I would probably try and get a tan for myself as well. I am not that big a party freak but the party scene here is super cool," Payal said.

Payal made her Bollywood debut with "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", opposite Vir Das in 2017.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kohsamui #kohsamuidiary #travel #vacation #vacationmode #payalghosh #happynewyear #newyear2020

A post shared by Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) on

ALSO READ Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Abhirami Suresh REVEALS the reason for rejecting Mohanlal’s show

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement