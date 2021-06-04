PC Sreeram give a glimpse of Navarasa; Shares PHOTO with Gautham Menon and Suriya
While Suriya is still basking the success of his recently released film Soorrarai Pottru, we can’t wait to see his performance in his next film. PC Sreeram, who is cranking the camera for the upcoming anthology Navarasa, shared a photo on his social media space, where he can be seen alsong with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suriya from the sets of the anthology. The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode.
#NavarasaonNetflix pic.twitter.com/vPmcjgKpou
— pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) June 4, 2021
It is still not known if Mani Ratnam will direct any episodes or if his involvement will be limited to production. The anthology is a Netflix exclusive and it is expected that more updates regarding the film will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Suriya also has in his kitty, Vaadivasal, which will be directed by critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. He also has Hari’s Aruva. Recently, he revealed that he has been growing hair for his role in his next film. However, it has not been revealed which film will have Suriya with long hair.