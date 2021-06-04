  1. Home
PC Sreeram give a glimpse of Navarasa; Shares PHOTO with Gautham Menon and Suriya

Produced by Mani Ratnam, the anthology will have nine parts and has brought together several big names from the Kollywood industry.
Mumbai
While Suriya is still basking the success of his recently released film Soorrarai Pottru, we can’t wait to see his performance in his next film. PC Sreeram, who is cranking the camera for the upcoming anthology Navarasa, shared a photo on his social media space, where he can be seen alsong with Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suriya from the sets of the anthology. The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode.

Multiple reports have emerged that Mani Ratnam wants to bring together some big names of the South entertainment industry and it will be the first series to have an ensemble of star cast. Some reports suggest that several actors including Vijay Sethupathi have already given their nod to be part of this project. This will also mark the directorial debut of popular actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth. Other than them, Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand are also said to be on board as directors.

Also Read: 20 Photos and Videos: A sneak peek into Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim's modern and cosy abode

It is still not known if Mani Ratnam will direct any episodes or if his involvement will be limited to production. The anthology is a Netflix exclusive and it is expected that more updates regarding the film will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Suriya also has in his kitty, Vaadivasal, which will be directed by critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. He also has Hari’s Aruva. Recently, he revealed that he has been growing hair for his role in his next film. However, it has not been revealed which film will have Suriya with long hair.

