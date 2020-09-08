  1. Home
PC Sreeram rejects to work in a film as it has Kangana Ranaut in the lead role; Says he felt uneasy

Taking to his Twitter space, PC Sreetam stated that he rejected the offer as he felt uneasy and the makers understood his feeling when he explained them his stand.
Veteran cinematographer has now made heads turn after he took to his Twitter space and stated that he rejected an offer to work in a film as it has Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Sharing the news, he added that he conveyed his stand to the makers and they understood it. He also stated that he felt uneasy deep down and then concluded the tweet by wishing the makers for the film’s success.

This news has surprised movie buffs and they are now sharing the tweet. He wrote on Twitter, “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best.” 

See his Tweet here:

After he revealed the news on Twitter, it received mixed response from fans and followers of the director and cinematographer. It should be noted that Sreeram was one of the cinematographers of Kangana’s debut Kollywood film Dhaam Dhoom with Jayam Ravi. Initially, the film had another cinematographer cranking the camera. However, the director couldn’t complete the project as he passed away before the shooting was wrapped, after which PC Sreeram came on board. Kangana has been making the headlines ever since she spoke about the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

