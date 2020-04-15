PC Sriram OPENS UP about his ‘favourite shot’ from Alai Payuthey

PC Sriram, who cranked the camers for Mani Ratnam's Alai Payuthey, stated that all shots in the film are his favourites.

Yesterday it was 20 years since Alai Payuthey was released. The film starring R Madhavan and Shalini, was directed by ace director Mani Ratnam and PC Sriram cranked the camera. As social media was filled with overwhelming messages on Alai Payuthey yesterday, several fans had questions about the film. Many asked PC Sriram about his favourite shot from the film on social media. However, the cinematographer has an unexpected answer to the million dollar question.

Stating that all shots were his favourite, PC Sriram mentioned that it would be like disowning the other shots if I pick up one single shot as his favourite. Sharing a still from the film, he wrote on Twitter, “Lots of questions abt my work. Every film one has burn himself totally to make every shot happen. Thats why I can not talk of a single shot. I feel that by choosing one shot I might disown the rest.If the author is good the coauthors work becomes precise”.

Released in 2000, Alai Payuthey was a romantic story between two people, and how they join with each other beating all odds. Though the film narrated a beautiful love story, what made it unique was the film also showed the practical struggles faced by married couples. AR Rahman composed music for the film, while Vivekh and Swarnamalya were seen playing prominent roles in Alai Payuthey. The film had Khushbu Sundar and Aravind Swamy playing extended cameos.

