Peaky Blinders composer Otnicka REACTS to accusations of Anirudh Ravichander copying his work for Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been a massive success at the box office, with fans even claiming that it was the best performance by the Master actor. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mathew Thomas, and many more.

Recently, the makers of the film released a song titled Ordinary Person, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song immediately went viral, with fans quickly drawing a connection to the English musician Otnicka’s song Where Are You?, which was also used in the blockbuster series Peaky Blinders.

In the latest update, Otnicka has responded to fans' messages, stating that Leo and Leo’s Ordinary Person has come to his notice, and his team was looking into the matter. Taking to Instagram, the musician said: “Guys, thanks for your messages about the movie "Leo".; I can see everything, but it's physically impossible to answer everyone. The mail is overflowing with messages, Instagram, as well as thousands of comments on YouTube under the video "Where Are You".; The situation is very unclear… We are looking into this and a little later I will give an assessment of everything that is happening. But I'm not accusing anyone yet.; Important ! One of the authors of "Otnicka - Where Are You" is also a composer Artem Mikhaenkin”

Check out his post below:

More about Leo:

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, and his third collaboration with Anirudh Ravichander after the 2021 film Master, and the 2022 film Vikram. The film is inspired by the 2005 English film A History of Violence and has even been credited at the beginning of the film.

The film, which was released on October 19, has been a blockbuster hit and is officially the third entry into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short. The Universe already consists of the 2019 film Kaithi, starring Karthi, and the 2022 film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and even Suriya.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, while reputed cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa acts as the DoP of the film. Additionally, Philomin Raj, a long-time collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, handled the editing department of the film.

ALSO READ: 4 years of Kaithi: How the Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthi combo set new benchmark in Tamil film industry