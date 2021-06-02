Pearl Maaney pens a heartwarming birthday post for ‘sweetest husband’ Srinish Aravind & it’s all about love

As Srinish Aravind celebrated his 36th birthday, Pearl Maaney showered her husband with immense love with a special post on his big day.

Actor Srinish Aravind has been in a celebratory mode as he has turned a year older lately. Given his immense popularity, the actor was inundated with best wishes from friends and fans on social media. Amid this, the most adorable wish came from his wife Pearl Maaney who shared an adorable video for the former Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1 contestant on social media. The video was featured a collaboration of her happy moments with Srinish and it was all about unconditional love.

Pearl also went on to share a beautiful picture of Srinish wherein he was seen posing with his newborn daughter Nila. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday To my Sweetest Husband @srinish_aravind. Today I want to do a small recap on how beautiful our journey has been till now.. and how special he is to me. So, I put together some beautiful moments that we have had till now and made it into a Video. This is just the tip of an iceberg... cheers to the moments that were not captured but will always remain in our memories” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Pearl Maaney’s post for Srinish Aravind:

To note, Pearl and Srinish, who had tied the knot in May 2019, embraced parenthood for the first time early this year. Pearl had shared the arrival of her baby girl on social media and wrote, “It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings.”

