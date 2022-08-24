Pearle Maaney and hubby Srinish Aravind shower their little bundle of joy Nila with kisses; WATCH

Pearle Maaney is enjoying one of the best phases of her life, motherhood at the moment. The actress is making the most of her time with her little one, Nila. She even treats fans with some fun moments with her baby girl. In the latest video shared by her, Pearle Maaney and her husband Srinish Aravind can be seen showing their adorable munchkin with love. As the couple is constantly planting kisses on Nila, the little one cannot stop giggling.

Sharing this love-filled clip on her Instagram account, the new mommy captioned the post, "When Dada and Amma are crazy." Her baby girl turned one in March this year, and Pearle Maaney dropped the cutest birthday post for her little bundle of joy. Posting a lovely still with the birthday girl, she wrote a heartfelt note on social media, "Nila Turns One today! We just couldn’t stop kissing and hugging her. She is our Brightest ray of Love and she is our Greatest Teacher. Mamma and Dada Loves You Nila. She Also sends lots of love to All of you… her big Family."

Pearle Maaney got engaged to Srinish Aravind on 17th January 2019, in a close-knit ceremony. This was followed by a Christian wedding on the 5th of May 2019, and a Hindu wedding on the 8th of May 2019. After enjoying marital bliss for two years, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed a beautiful baby girl on 20th March 2021.

Pearle Maaney last appeared on the silver screens with Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai. This H. Vinoth's directorial was out in theatres on 24 February this year and took the ticket counters by storm. The actress has not announced her next project yet.

