Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child; Actress shares a glimpse of her baby bump

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney, one of the most adorable celebrity couples is expecting their first child. Yes, Pearle Maaney is three months pregnant and the actress shared the news with her fans through a video on social media. Pearle took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting her baby bump. The actress has announced this good news with her fans in the best way possible and it is super cute. She wrote, "Two years back We proposed... Today a divine part of him is growing inside me... @srinish_aravind (we love you)Little one Needs all Your prayers and blessings."

A few days back, Srinish Aravind recollected good old, romantic memories with Pearle from inside Bigg Boss house. He shared an IGTV video along with a beautiful caption that read: "Nee dhaan di enakula..When we were enjoying our time with each other we didnt realise we were making memories for life time that was recorded too..Reminiscing these wonderful moments is always a delight."

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney fell in love inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house. The couple entered the first season of the reality show as contestants and stepped out as a couple. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss couple is super happy and is taking precautionary measure due to Covid-19. The actress is due for sometime around March next year.

Pearle Maaney got married to her Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind last year on May 5th. The couple had a Christian wedding at the St. Mary's Church at Chowara followed by a grand reception.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

