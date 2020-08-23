  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child; Actress shares a glimpse of her baby bump

Pearle Maaney is three months pregnant and the actress shared the news with her fans through a video on social media.
22650 reads Mumbai
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child; Actress shares a glimpse of her baby bumpPearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child; Actress shares a glimpse of her baby bump

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney, one of the most adorable celebrity couples is expecting their first child. Yes, Pearle Maaney is three months pregnant and the actress shared the news with her fans through a video on social media. Pearle took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting her baby bump. The actress has announced this good news with her fans in the best way possible and it is super cute. She wrote, "Two years back We proposed... Today a divine part of him is growing inside me... @srinish_aravind (we love you)Little one Needs all Your prayers and blessings." 

A few days back, Srinish Aravind recollected good old, romantic memories with Pearle from inside Bigg Boss house. He shared an IGTV video along with a beautiful caption that read: "Nee dhaan di enakula..When we were enjoying our time with each other we didnt realise we were making memories for life time that was recorded too..Reminiscing these wonderful moments is always a delight." 

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney fell in love inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house. The couple entered the first season of the reality show as contestants and stepped out as a couple. Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss couple is super happy and is taking precautionary measure due to Covid-19. The actress is due for sometime around March next year.

Pearle Maaney got married to her Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind last year on May 5th. The couple had a Christian wedding at the St. Mary's Church at Chowara followed by a grand reception. 

Congratulations to the lovely couple! 

Also Read: Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind celebrate their first wedding anniversary at home amid lockdown; Check PHOTO 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement