Bigg Boss Malayalam's Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind expecting second child

There is good news for Pearlish Fans! Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are expecting their second child together. The couple shared this happy news on social media.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their second child

In a joint post that both Pearle and Srinish put out together, the couple shared the good news that they were expecting their second child together. Pearle also shared that she has been pregnant for three months now.

Their caption read, "We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2 Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant"

