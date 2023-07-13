Bigg Boss Malayalam's Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind expecting second child

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are expecting their second child together

Written by Roopa Radhakrishnan Updated on Jul 13, 2023   |  06:28 PM IST  |  6K
Pearle Maaney Instagram
Bigg Boss Malayalam's Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind expecting second child (PC: Pearle Maaney Instagram)

Key Highlight

There is good news for Pearlish Fans! Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are expecting their second child together. The couple shared this happy news on social media. 

In a joint post that both Pearle and Srinish put out together, the couple shared the good news that they were expecting their second child together. Pearle also shared that she has been pregnant for three months now. 

Their caption read, "We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2 Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant"

Credits: Pearle Maaney Instagram

