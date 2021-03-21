Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind blessed with baby girl; Check out FIRST adorable photo of the newborn
Mollywood couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared the first photo of herself with their newborn baby and its adorable. Sharing super adorable photo alongside a heartwarming post on Instagram, the new mommy wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings."
While a lot of celebs choose to keep their newborn baby away from the media glare, new mommy Pearle Maaney is breaking the stereotype. From going on a long walk with her father to dancing her heart out at a friend's wedding, Pearle Maaney was seen enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase. She kept her fans updated about everything through beautiful photos. Pearle Maaney's sister had also hosted a grand baby shower for her in January, which was attended by her close friends and a few family members.
Meanwhile, take a look at the cutest photo of the newborn baby girl:
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind entered Bigg Boss Malayalam house as contestants and stepped out of the show as a couple. Thet fell in love with each other during the show. Srinish was a finalist on the show while Pearle was the first runner-up. They got married soon after stepping out of the house.
Congratulations to the new parents!
