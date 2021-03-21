Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind blessed with baby girl; Check out FIRST adorable photo of the newborn

While a lot of celebs choose to keep their newborn baby away from the media glare, new mommy Pearle Maaney is breaking the stereotype.

Mollywood couple Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared the first photo of herself with their newborn baby and its adorable. Sharing super adorable photo alongside a heartwarming post on Instagram, the new mommy wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings."

From going on a long walk with her father to dancing her heart out at a friend's wedding, Pearle Maaney was seen enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase. She kept her fans updated about everything through beautiful photos. Pearle Maaney's sister had also hosted a grand baby shower for her in January, which was attended by her close friends and a few family members.

Meanwhile, take a look at the cutest photo of the newborn baby girl:

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind entered Bigg Boss Malayalam house as contestants and stepped out of the show as a couple. Thet fell in love with each other during the show. Srinish was a finalist on the show while Pearle was the first runner-up. They got married soon after stepping out of the house.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Credits :Instagram

