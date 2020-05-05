Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind celebrate their first wedding anniversary at home amid lockdown; Check PHOTO

Taking to their Instagram spaces, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind shared photos from the celebrations of their first wedding anniversary.

One of the most popular celebrity couples of Malayalam TV, Pearle Maaney, and Srinish Aravind celebrated their first wedding anniversary today at home and shared pictures on their Instagram spaces. The couple made the headlines after their famous love story which happened inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. They both tied the knot last year. To wish each other, they both penned love noted and shared them on their social media spaces.

"She's more myself than I am, whatever our souls are made of, hers and mine are the same. I love you then... I love you still... Always have, always will. My Love in this lifetime," Srinish wrote on Instagram while sharing a beautiful photo along with his wife. Pearle made a funny response to her hubby's note. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!! How’s ur pondati(Wife)?". Pearle shared a video clipping, which had a montage of their special moments and wished her husband on their special day.

"Happy One Year my Love. Time does fly when you are madly in love. Feeling Blessed @srinish_aravind A lifetime is waiting ahead of us with beautiful moments. Taking this moment to thank everyone who loved Us... stood by us Like our Family. Always. Thank You Need all your blessings on this special day #firstweddinganniversary," She wrote with the video. Many celebrities sent their wishes to the couple. Their co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Shiyas Kareem shared a photo from their wedding and wrote "My heartfelt wedding anniversary to my brother and sister who are not born with me... one year of celebration."

