Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind enjoy pre-baby bliss in Istanbul; couple’s getaway pics are pure love

Popular Malayalam actress Pearle Maaney recently treated her fans with some breathtaking glimpses of her romantic vacation in Istanbul with her husband Srinish Aravind. And, their vacation pictures exude joy and love. The couple, who are already parents to a sweet daughter named Nila Srinish, are now expecting their second child. The Ludo actress simply captioned the post as "Love is in the air," and it's evident that their love story continues to blossom.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind share romantic pics from Istanbul getaway

Taking to her Instagram, the actress generously treated her fans with a few captivating Istanbul snapshots. In the scenic backdrop, Srinish Aravind is clicked as he lovingly cradles his wife’s baby bump, holding her close from behind. The beautifully captured photo shows Pearle tenderly caressing Aravind’s face, creating a mesmerizing tableau of love amid the breathtaking beauty of nature.

See the photos of Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind below:

Lovestory of Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind

For the unversed, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind's love story began on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam in 2018. The show, known for its twists and turns, became the backdrop for their budding romance. Despite the challenges and controversies that often accompany reality television, Pearle and Srinish's connection remained strong.

In 2021, Pearle and Srinish took the next step in their journey together, exchanging vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony attended by friends, family, and fellow Bigg Boss contestants.

The couple's joy doubled when they welcomed their first child, Nila Srinish, into the world on March 20, 2021. The arrival of their daughter filled their lives with happiness, and the adorable family photos that followed on social media became instant favorites among fans.

Now, with the news of Pearle's second pregnancy, their family is expanding once again. The holiday in Istanbul serves as a perfect way for the couple to spend quality time together before the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

On the work front

Srinish Aravind, a well-known figure in the Malayalam television industry, has made his mark through a series of impactful performances in mega serials and web series. Notably, Srinish gained significant recognition by participating in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, where he became the third runner-up, while his wife became the first runner-up.

Pearle, on her part, achieved significant recognition when she assumed the role of a host in the Malayalam dance reality show D 4 Dance. The show swiftly garnered her a devoted fan base and the Njaan actress became a beloved face in Kerala's reality television landscape. Pearle's charismatic presence and engaging hosting style catapulted her into the limelight, solidifying her status as a renowned anchor.

Subsequently, Pearle transitioned seamlessly into the world of cinema, venturing into acting across various languages. Her impressive filmography boasts notable projects like Valimai, where she shared the screen with the esteemed Ajith Kumar, and the Hindi film Ludo, directed by the acclaimed Anurag Basu.

