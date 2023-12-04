Pearle Maaney enjoys beach day with hubby Srinish Aravind; flaunts baby bump in adorable new photos

Pearle Maaney is one of the most prominent faces not just in the Malayalam film industry, but all over the country. The anchor turned actress gained widespread popularity since her appearance in the Malayalam version of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2018.

But the show did much more than bring fame to her. The actress also met her future husband Srinish Aravind while on the show. The duo officially tied the knot in May 2019, and have a beautiful two year old named Nila Srinish. The lovely couple also have their second child on the way. In the latest update, the Ludo actress has taken to social media to share heartwarming images with her husband at the sea-side. Pearle could also be seen flaunting her birthday bump. She shared the pictures with the caption: “Stronger, together… Forever”.

Check out the post below:

The couple sported matching blue outfits, with the actress seen in a beautiful blue gown, while Srinish opted for a blue shirt which he paired with off-white shorts.

On the work front

Pearle Maaney has had an illustrious career as both an anchor and an actress. She was last seen in H. Vinoth’s 2022 action thriller film Valimai, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film also had Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, Sumithra, Dhruvan, and more in prominent roles as well.

The film was bankrolled by Zee Studios in tandem with Bayview Projects LLP, while the music for the film was composed by Ghibran and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah cranked the camera for the film. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics who praised the action and stunt choreography in the film.

As for Srinish, he is currently portraying the lead role in the Tamil soap opera Ennavaley. The show is quite popular, and enjoys a dedicated fan following as well. Both Pearley and Srinish have also featured in the YouTube short film The Delay, which was released earlier this year.

