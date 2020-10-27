Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump and looks sizzling in a black dress as she enjoys babymoon in Vagamon

Flaunting her baby bump, the expecting mommy Pearle Maaney can be seen enjoying every bit of nature as she spends time with her husband at Vagamon.

Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney is babymooning in style and her latest photo is too beautiful to miss. The stunner looks radiant and is setting a high bar for maternity style in an all-black dress. Taking to Instagram, Pearle wrote, "The blue sky... Green meadowlands and... the lady in Black." Pearle, who is expecting her first child with Srinish Aravind is enjoying her maternity phase as she is set to embrace motherhood. Flaunting her baby bump, the expecting mommy can be seen enjoying every bit of nature as she spends time with her husband at Vagamon.

Pearle Maaney recently also penned a beautiful note for her husband Srinish Aravind. In her long Instagram post, she shared about how he has been taking care of her all the time. She penned, "ALWAYS safe in his Arms.. He takes care of me like a baby and he is always making sure I’m happy. He doesn’t let me watch Negative movies or News. Every time I throw up he is with me rubbing my back... he makes me finish my bottle of water... He had happy tears during our first scan...He gets me Tissues when I cry watching ‘Aniyathipraavu’ for the 100th time... he reminds me to have my tablets on time.. at night he slowly makes sure I’m sleeping on my side... he has secret conversations with our little one... He makes sure I drink my glass of milk at night( he waits for the last sip.. coz it tastes yummy)... He walks with me in the evenings..He stays up with me when I am sleepless... Plays my favourite songs to put me to sleep... He applies Moisturiser on my tummy every night.. He laughs at all my Jokes...He reminds me how beautiful I am... he lets me eat what I want...He always tells me to follow my Dreams...Well... the list Goes on."

Check out her latest post below:

