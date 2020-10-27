  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump and looks sizzling in a black dress as she enjoys babymoon in Vagamon

Flaunting her baby bump, the expecting mommy Pearle Maaney can be seen enjoying every bit of nature as she spends time with her husband at Vagamon.
3447 reads Mumbai
Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bumpPearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump and looks sizzling in a black dress as she enjoys babymoon in Vagamon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney is babymooning in style and her latest photo is too beautiful to miss. The stunner looks radiant and is setting a high bar for maternity style in an all-black dress. Taking to Instagram, Pearle wrote, "The blue sky... Green meadowlands and... the lady in Black." Pearle, who is expecting her first child with Srinish Aravind is enjoying her maternity phase as she is set to embrace motherhood. Flaunting her baby bump, the expecting mommy can be seen enjoying every bit of nature as she spends time with her husband at Vagamon. 

Pearle Maaney recently also penned a beautiful note for her husband Srinish Aravind. In her long Instagram post, she shared about how he has been taking care of her all the time. She penned, "ALWAYS safe in his Arms.. He takes care of me like a baby and he is always making sure I’m happy. He doesn’t let me watch Negative movies or News. Every time I throw up he is with me rubbing my back... he makes me finish my bottle of water... He had happy tears during our first scan...He gets me Tissues when I cry watching ‘Aniyathipraavu’ for the 100th time... he reminds me to have my tablets on time.. at night he slowly makes sure I’m sleeping on my side... he has secret conversations with our little one... He makes sure I drink my glass of milk at night( he waits for the last sip.. coz it tastes yummy)... He walks with me in the evenings..He stays up with me when I am sleepless... Plays my favourite songs to put me to sleep... He applies Moisturiser on my tummy every night.. He laughs at all my Jokes...He reminds me how beautiful I am... he lets me eat what I want...He always tells me to follow my Dreams...Well... the list Goes on." 

Check out her latest post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALWAYS safe in his Arms  He takes care of me like a baby and he is always making sure I’m happy. He doesn’t let me watch Negative movies or News. Every time I throw up he is with me rubbing my back... he makes me finish my bottle of water... He had happy tears during our first scan...He gets me Tissues when I cry watching ‘Aniyathipraavu’ for the 100th time... he reminds me to have my tablets on time.. at night he slowly makes sure I’m sleeping on my side... he has secret conversations with our little one... He makes sure I drink my glass of milk at night( he waits for the last sip  coz it tastes yummy)... He walks with me in the evenings..He stays up with me when I am sleepless... Plays my favourite songs to put me to sleep... He applies Moisturiser on my tummy every night.. He laughs at all my Jokes...He reminds me how beautiful I am... he lets me eat what I want...He always tells me to follow my Dreams...Well... the list Goes on. I love him with all my heart and I’m the luckiest to be carrying one more beautiful version of this Loving Human inside me. Love You Srini  #extremelypampered #imaluckywife @srinish_aravind . . . Click @jiksonphotography @lightsoncreations Styling @asaniya_nazrin

A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany) on

Also Read: Soon to be mommy Pearle Maaney stuns in her latest photos with Srinish Aravind; Calls herself 'luckiest' 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Soon to be mommy Pearle Maaney stuns in her latest photos with Srinish Aravind; Calls herself 'luckiest'
Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump as she's 14 weeks pregnant and looks radiant; See Pic
Selvaraghavan, Gitanjali to Pearle, Srinish Aravind: South celebs who announced pregnancy during lockdown
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child; Actress shares a glimpse of her baby bump
Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind celebrate their first wedding anniversary at home amid lockdown; Check PHOTO
Bigg Boss Malayalam 1 contestant Pearle Maaney shares a throwback video; Calls it a life changing experience

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement