Pearle Maaney flaunts her baby bump as she's 14 weeks pregnant and looks radiant; See Pic

The mommy-to-be Pearle Maaney took to Instagram and shared a picture of her caressing the baby bump along with a beautiful caption.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child and fans are showering the couple with adorable wishes in the comments of their social media posts. Pearle Maaney is 14 weeks pregnant and the stunner recently shared a cute picture of her flaunting her baby bump. The mommy-to-be took to Instagram and shared a picture of her caressing the baby bump along with a beautiful caption: "Always looking Up.. Coz that’s where the stars are." She is glowing than ever for obvious reasons and fans are congratulating her through beautiful comments.

The actress had announced pregnancy news with her fans last month in the best way possible. She had written, "Two years back We proposed... Today a divine part of him is growing inside me... @srinish_aravind (we love you)Little one Needs all Your prayers and blessings." Recently, the parents-to-be celebrated Onam with their families and also shared a few beautiful photos on Instagram. Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are one of the adorable couples in the Malayalam film industry. The duo met each other in Bigg Boss Malayalam house and well, rest is the history. The actress is due for sometime around March next year.

Pearle Maaney got married to Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish Aravind on May 5, 2019. The couple had a Christian wedding at the St. Mary's Church at Chowara followed by a grand reception. Their social media is all about beautiful, lovey-dovey photos and are setting major couple goals.

Credits :Instagram

