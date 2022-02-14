Pearle Maaney pens an emotional Valentine’s Day post for hubby Srinish Aravind; See here

Love is in the air as our celebrities are making the most of the V-day. After Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh, Malayalam actress Pearle Maaney penned an emotional note for her special someone. She posted a bunch of pictures with her husband Srinish Aravind and daughter Nila. The lovebirds are in awe of their little bundle of joy as they twin in blue. These three make for a happy little family.

The photos were accompanied by a heartfelt post, “This Valentines Day was definitely the most special one… @srinish_aravind my husband… Nila’s dad… made sure he reminded me something…. He reminded me who I was… and that he loves me for what I am. This was such an emotional day but don’t worry,I dint cry.. I was Kili poyi”.

Meanwhile, Pearle Maaney will next be a part of Ajith Kumar's highly awaited film Valimai. Helmed by H. Vinoth, Ajith Kumar will be playing a cop in the film. Kartikeya will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for Valimai. Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, the film will be out on 24 February.