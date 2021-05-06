Pearle Maaney reveals she's wearing a belly band post pregnancy; Says 'There is no stress to lose weight ASAP'

Pearle Maaney also told all the new mommies that they should not worry about their body and enjoy eating healthy. Check out her latest post below.

Bigg Boss fame Pearle Maaney in a long post revealed that she has been getting a lot of messages regarding how she got her belly back in shape after delivery. However, she is wearing a belly band and is currently giving rest to her body since it has gone through a lot during pregnancy. Calling herself 'a rockstar mom', "a lot of you have been messaging me asking how I got my belly back in shape after delivery so fast. Well, I have not.. it’s just the belly band I’ve been wearing. This is how my belly looks today and I’m super proud of it. Nila likes to rest on this belly while I feed her.. this belly is her favourite pillow for now."

She further wrote that how a new mommy should not worry about her body and enjoy eating healthy. "Currently I’m focusing on staying healthy,eating healthy, Drinking lots of water etc.. ( I do sneak into the kitchen and have my share of ice creams and cakes) hello! All this said, I do have plans to start work out after few more months. As of now I think my body needs rest coz it has gone through a lot. There is no stress to lose weight asap and I don’t think any new mommy should worry about it," Pearle Maaney penned this body positivity post for all the new mommies.

Asking everyone to flaunt their body as it is, the Ludo actress added, "every body is different and every body is beautiful. For any child their mom is the most beautiful human no matter what..Sending my love to all of you. You are beautiful inside and Out...Flaunt your Body the way it is."

Also Read: Pearle Maaney shares video of Srinish Aravind putting their baby to sleep on 2nd anniversary: Nila is luckiest

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×