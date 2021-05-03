Pearle Maaney’s little pumpkin is cute as a button as she yawns her way to sleep; Watch video

Pearle Maaney’s latest Instagram video shows the Bigg Boss star putting her baby to sleep and it is the most adorable thing one would see on the internet today.

It is well known that Pearle Maaney is the new mother in town. She gave birth to her daughter Nila on March 20 this year. From time to time, Pearle has been sharing photos and videos of her little munchkin on her Instagram space. She also recently shared a video in which she was seen having a midnight conversation with the little one. Well, it looks like Pearle Maaney is on a spree of sharing photos and videos on Instagram.

Today, she took to the gram to post an adorable video of her daughter, Nila. In the video, one can see the little munchkin yarning, as Pearle rocks the baby. In her post, Pearle mentioned that the baby was wide awake even after a full tummy but fell asleep in a jiffy. Pearle wrote, Tummy full. Wide awake. Soon… Yawning her way... Back to Sleep.”

Before the arrival of the baby, Pearle also shared a photo of herself from the hospital where she was seen doing pre-birthing exercises. The photo was apparently taken hours before the arrival of her daughter. Sharing it, she wrote, "after the unbearable pain comes the gift of life." Pearle Maaney and her husband Srinish Aravind met on the sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 in 2018. They fell in love with each other and decided to get married. The couple got married in in 2019 in two grand wedding ceremonies. On May 5, they had a Christian ceremony while on May they had a Hindu ceremony.

