Pearle Maaney shares adorable photos of her newborn baby girl sleeping in cradle; Calls her 'Little Sunshine'

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind were blessed with a baby girl on March 22 and the new parents are enjoying every bit of this phase. While a lot of celebs choose to keep their newborn baby away from the media glare, new mommy Pearle Maaney broke the stereotype by sharing the first photo of her baby girl soon after she was born. Now, the stunner has shared another cute photo of her baby girl sleeping in the cradle and you cannot miss it. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "My little Sunshine...Wherever You Go... I am there..."

The new mommy had earlier penned a sweet note as she announced the arrival of her newborn baby. She wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings."

Srinish Aravind, on the other hand, just can't take eyes off his daughter. Sharing a cutest father-daughter moment, he wrote, "No one can love a girl more than her father," followed by hashtags #mylittleprincess #daddyslittlegirl."

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind met each other in Bigg Boss Malayalam house. They fell in love during the reality show and stepped out as a couple. Srinish was a finalist on the show while Pearle was the first runner-up.

