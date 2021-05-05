Pearle Maaney shares video of Srinish Aravind putting their baby to sleep on 2nd anniversary: Nila is luckiest

Pearle Maaney and her Bigg Boss co-contestant Srinish got married in a Christian ceremony in Ernakulam's Chowara church followed by a grand reception. Many celebrities including superstar Mammootty had graced their wedding in 2019.

On their 2nd anniversary celebrations, Pearle Maaney shared a super cute video of husband Srinish Aravind patting their baby to sleep. She also penned a heartfelt note and called it the most beautiful anniversary celebration she could have asked for ever. The Ludo actress wrote, "Happy 2 years my Love... Nila is the luckiest to have you as her Dad and I’m the luckiest to have you as my best half... we have a lifetime of adventure ahead of us.. I Love You @srinish_aravind."

She further added, "This is the most beautiful anniversary celebration I could have asked for..You Me and our little Moon... ‘Nila’ beside Us... shhh... quite now.. my world is complete." The other post sees Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind posing for a picture-perfect family moment with their baby Nila. Captioning the Image, she new mommy wrote, "Srini, You know I love you and I know you love me...we both have given each other the most precious gift and she is celebrating our 2nd wedding Anniversary with Us. Cheers to Us... I mean the 3 of Us."

Actor and television anchor Pearle Maaney and cine artist Srinish Aravind got married in May 2019. The couple met each other inside Bigg Boss Malayalam house and by the show ended, they stepped out as a couple.

They got married in a lovely Christian ceremony in Ernakulam's Chowara church followed by a grand reception. Many celebrities including superstar Mammootty graced their wedding in 2019.

Here's wishing Happy Anniversary to the lovely couple!

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna greets the paps and poses for photos as she heads to the gym

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×