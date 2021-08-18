Pearle Maaney & Srinish Aravind's daughter Nila looks like a little angel in PHOTOS from her baptism

Mollywood's TV couple Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are enjoying every bit of their parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in March this year and since then, have been treating us with adorable photos of their newborn. The Ludo actress has now shared some adorable photos from their daughter Nila's Baptism.

One can see in the photos, the Bigg Boss fame couple posing for picture-perfect family moments with their daughter and we cannot move our eyes off little Nila. She looks like a little angel and these photos are absolutely a treat for the fans. Earlier, introducing their baby to their fans, Pearle wrote on Instagram, "Introducing our Baby Girl ‘Nila Srinish’ It’s been 28 days since she arrived and she has only made our lives happier and more beautiful. Mommy and Daddy loves her so much. looking forward to a lifetime of adventure together."

Srinish Aravind has also shared a few photos from their daughter's name-giving event and they all look stunning.

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind fell in love during Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. They later got married in both Christian and Hindu traditions.

Take a look at Nila's photos from her Baptism:

Celebrities are super protective these days about their newborn but Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney are doing it the other way by keeping their fans updated with photos and videos of daughter Nila on social media.

