Pearle Maaney's daughter Nila turns 1, actress pens a heartfelt note

Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind's adorable munchkin Nila has turned one. The proud parents decided to include the netizens in their special day and shared some lovely pictures, celebrating her daughter's big milestone. These two were seen posing with their little one for some cute memories.

Pearle Maaney also attached a heartfelt note with the post. The note went something like this, "Nila Turns One today! We just couldn’t stop kissing and hugging her. She is our Brightest ray of Love and she is our Greatest Teacher. Mamma and Dada Loves You Nila. She Also sends lots of love to All of you… her big Family."

Check out the post below:

Pearle Maaney got engaged to Srinish Aravind on 17 January 2019, in a private ceremony. Later, on 5 May 2019, the couple tied the knot as per Christian customs. This was followed by a Hindu wedding on 8 May 2019. Two years into their marriage, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter on March 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pearle Maaney was last seen in Ajith Kumar's action drama Valimai. Directed by H. Vinoth, Ajith Kumar was seen as a cop in the film, where Kartikeya played the role of the antagonist. The project was out in theatres on 24 February and took the ticket counters by storm. In the meantime, the actress has not announced any further projects after Valimai and her fans are eagerly waiting for an update in this regard.

