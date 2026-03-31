Peddi: Director praises Ram Charan’s gruesome hardwork for 8 months, ‘Discipline extended beyond training’

Ram Charan’s next is easily one of the most-awaited films of the year. Originally said to be aiming for a March 27, 2026, release date coinciding with the star’s birthday celebrations, it was moved to April 30. With just a month left until the premiere, fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on the film. Recently, director Buchi Babu Sana revealed how the star gritted his teeth for a powerful execution of his role as Peddi, even giving up non-vegetarian food at one point.

Details of Ram Charan’s transformation for Peddi revealed by the director

As reported by News18, Ram Charan undertook all possible steps to ensure his anticipated portrayal of Peddi would be a muscular presence on the screen. Director Buchi Basu Sana shared how the actor went about it, “He put in immense effort, training every day for almost eight months to achieve the physique we envisioned for a pehelwan. That level of discipline extended beyond training- while observing Ayyappa deeksha, steered clear of non-vegetarian food,"

As previously seen in the film’s poster and sneak peeks, the actor would be wielding a mace-like object while becoming the wrestler. Revealing how it holds prime importance to the on-screen and off-screen training, he said, “Every pehelwan uses a mugdar for training. In Peddi, his character shares a strong connection with the gada, which he uses as part of his workouts." And added, “He trained extensively with it, and the fight sequences incorporate that, along with elements like mud and traditional wrestling setups.”

Starring Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. The Telugu-language sports action drama is a creation of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, and will be available in theaters from April 30 onwards.

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