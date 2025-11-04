Peddi First Single: Ram Charan’s musical track with AR Rahman to release soon, promo drops on Nov 5

Ram Charan is currently working on his next release, Peddi, which is slated to hit theaters on March 27, 2026. As the makers gear up to drop the first single, they have now shared a major update on the film.

Peddi First Single: What is Chikiri? promo to release soon

Ahead of the release of the first single from Peddi, the makers unveiled an announcement revealing the track's title, “Chikiri.” Teasing fans with curiosity about the term, the makers wrote, “#WhatisChikiri? Know it tomorrow at 11.07 AM. The world will move to its beat and start vibing. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

See the update here:

Before this announcement, Ram Charan had shared a picture featuring A.R. Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Buchi Babu Sana. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “What's cooking, guys?”

With the single gearing up for release soon, it appears that Mohit Chauhan will be lending his voice to the track.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the makers of Peddi officially unveiled the first look of Janhvi Kapoor from the film. The Bollywood actress is set to portray Achiyyamma, a “firebrand” character, lively, bold, and full of spirit.

The new posters showcased Janhvi in a charming village avatar, marking her second Telugu film after Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set in a rural backdrop. Ram Charan will don a never-before-seen avatar, joined by a talented ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Recently, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor flew to Sri Lanka to shoot a song for the film. With ARR composing both the songs and background score, the upcoming number is expected to be a chartbuster upon release.

Reportedly, the movie has completed about 60 percent of its filming, and the makers have already finalized the edit of the first half.

Ram Charan’s next movie

After wrapping up Peddi, Ram Charan is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar for his next project, tentatively titled RC17. The director is reportedly working on the screenplay right now.

