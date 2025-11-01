Peddi: Janhvi Kapoor introduced as Achiyyamma in Ram Charan starrer, setting the tone for a ‘firebrand’ role

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026. The sports action drama had earlier revealed the RRR actor's character through a teaser this year, and now, the makers have shared the first look at Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma.

Janhvi Kapoor to play a ‘firebrand’ character of Achiyyamma in Peddi

Sharing the official update on social media, the makers wrote, “Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The team of Peddi shared two new posters from the movie featuring Janhvi's captivating looks. The actress appears to be portraying a bubbly and spunky character in the Ram Charan starrer, looking absolutely stunning in her village avatar.

See the posts here:

The upcoming sports actioner marks Janhvi Kapoor's second venture in Telugu cinema after making her debut with the Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1.

Talking about the film, Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set in a village backdrop. With Ram Charan donning a never-before-seen avatar, he will be joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Recently, Charan and Janhvi flew to Sri Lanka to shoot a song for the movie. As the musical tracks and background score are composed by AR Rahman, the upcoming number is expected to be a chartbuster upon release.

Earlier, the Game Changer actor himself shared an update about the film's first single and teased that it would be released soon.

Apparently, the movie has completed about 60% of its filming, with the makers already finalizing the edit for the first half.

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

After wrapping up Peddi, Ram Charan is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar for his tentatively titled project, RC17. The upcoming movie will mark the actor and filmmaker's second collaboration after the massive hit Rangasthalam.

While more details about the film are yet to be made public, reports suggest that the Pushpa director is currently working on the final draft of the screenplay.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in a lead role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film is a bold, beautiful blend of superhero magic that redefines the genre