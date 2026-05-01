Peddi New Release Date: After Yash’s Toxic gets postponed, Ram Charan’s sports actioner locks June 4, 2026

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, was postponed from its initial release date. Following the postponement of Yash’s Toxic, the sports action drama is now set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026.

Peddi New Release Date

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers confirmed that Peddi will release in June 2026. Sharing the update, the team unveiled a new poster and wrote, “Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon.”

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani, among others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film was initially announced for release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30 and is now scheduled for June 4, 2026.

Recently, the team announced that the film is in its final stages of production. With a song sequence being shot in the last schedule, Shruti Haasan is expected to join for a cameo appearance. Earlier, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur might feature in the dance number, but it now appears that the makers have opted for the Coolie actress instead.

Previously, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Ram Charan’s birthday, featuring the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman.

Initially, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups was slated to release on June 4, 2026. However, the movie was postponed with a new date yet to be finalized.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film follows an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and clashes with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, and Jayaram in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

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