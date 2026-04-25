Peddi: Not Mrunal Thakur but Shruti Haasan to appear for a dance number in Ram Charan’s action film? Find out

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release in June 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming film is touted to be a sports action drama, with reports indicating that a special song featuring Shruti Haasan is yet to be shot.

Peddi: Shruti Haasan to play a cameo in Ram Charan starrer?

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of Peddi are planning to rope in Shruti Haasan for a special cameo in the film. The actress is expected to appear in a dance number, with the shoot likely to commence in Hyderabad on April 26, 2026. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

Initially, there were reports that Mrunal Thakur might perform the cameo dance number, but it appears that the actress has opted out.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani, among others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana , the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film was initially announced for release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30 and then again to June 2026. Reportedly, the movie may hit theaters on June 25.

Recently, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Ram Charan’s birthday, featuring the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman. In a recent tweet shared by the team, it was mentioned that the movie is expected to wrap up shooting in a few more days.

After the release of Peddi, Ram Charan is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar for the second time. The tentatively titled RC17 will mark the duo’s reunion after the massive hit Rangasthalam.

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