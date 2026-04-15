Peddi Postponed Again: Ram Charan’s sports action drama skips April 30 release, to hit big screens in June 2026

Ram Charan is all set to hit the big screens this year with a sports action drama titled Peddi. The film was initially scheduled to release in theaters on April 30, 2026, but it has now skipped its release date.

Peddi Release Postponed

The makers of Peddi have officially announced an update regarding the film’s release. The Ram Charan-starrer sports action drama will now hit the big screens in June 2026 instead of April 30.

Sharing the update, the makers stated that they were thankful for the wonderful response to the songs and glimpses, adding that they were truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The team revealed that the talkie portion of the film has been completed and that only one song is left to be shot. They also mentioned that they had watched the edited version of the film and were extremely pleased with the output.

The makers further explained that, with such strong content in hand, they wanted to present it in the best possible way. For that, they felt it was important to give the technicians and post-production team more time to deliver their best work with perfection. They emphasized that it was their responsibility to provide audiences with the best possible theatrical experience.

The official note added, “So, we've decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us.”

Here’s the official note:

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film was initially announced to release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30. It has now been postponed once again.

Recently, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Charan’s birthday, featuring the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace.

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