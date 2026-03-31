Peddi: Producer SKN apologizes for causing ‘postponement’ confusion about Ram Charan starrer’s release

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on April 30, 2026, after being postponed from March 27, 2026. However, during a recent film event, producer SKN made a miscommunicated remark about the film’s release, which he has now clarified.

Producer SKN apologizes for the release date confusion over Ram Charan’s Peddi

Taking to his social media handle, producer SKN apologised for creating confusion about Peddi’s release, underlining that it was due to a mistaken assumption.

The producer said, “At the event, everyone was asking me about the release date of Chennai Love Story. At that time, the film’s writer and co-producer, Sai Rajesh, told me that he had seen tweets about the possible new release date of Peddi. He asked me not to announce our release date until the Peddi team made an official announcement. However, due to the audience’s loud cheer, this information was lost, and I mistakenly assumed that the Peddi makers had announced the new date as June 26.”

“I sincerely apologise for the miscommunication. A release date update for a big film like Peddi should come officially from the production house. Hence, I released this video to set the record straight. Please don’t take me wrong. Also, Peddi will be a blockbuster no matter when it releases,” the producer added.

Watch the video here:

Additionally, Sai Rajesh also took to his social media handle to address the confusion from their side, stating that he had read a tweet suggesting that Peddi might be delayed.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The film is currently slated for release on April 30, 2026, but is rumoured to be postponed. However, no official confirmation has been made.

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