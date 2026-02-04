Peddi: Ram Charan starrer to be out on April 30, 2026 to avoid clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, was initially slated for release on March 27, 2026. However, the makers have officially postponed the film’s release, and it will now hit the big screens on April 30, 2026.

Peddi: Ram Charan starrer sports drama to release on April 30

Taking to their social media handles, the makers of Peddi officially announced the film’s new release date. While sharing the update, the team wrote, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT. PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026.”

Reportedly, the film has been postponed due to pending production work; however, the makers have not provided further details.

Interestingly, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh have announced its release date as March 26, 2026. With Peddi being postponed, a potential box-office clash between the two films has been avoided.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Earlier, the makers introduced Janhvi’s character as Achiyamma. The actress appears to portray a bubbly and spunky character in a village avatar.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

Peddi features musical tracks and a background score composed by A.R. Rahman. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first single, titled Chikiri Chikiri, which featured Mohit Chauhan singing in both Telugu and Hindi.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film follows the story of an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and locks horns with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also starred Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, Jayaram, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s personal life recently witnessed a happy occasion, as the actor became a father once again. The RRR star and his wife, Upasana, recently welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

