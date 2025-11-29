Peddi: Ram Charan starrer to have Vicky Kaushal’s father, veteran Sham Kaushal for action choreography? Here’s what we know

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on March 27, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is touted to be a sports action drama. Now, it seems that Vicky Kaushal's father and veteran choreographer Sham Kaushal is helming a high-octane action sequence for the film.

Ram Charan’s Peddi to have action choreographed by Sham Kaushal?

According to insider Ramesh Bala, the makers of Peddi have roped in veteran Sham Kaushal to supervise a key action episode in the movie. The team is currently filming the sequence in Hyderabad and has reportedly spent a lavish amount on it.

The current schedule is said to feature Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, and several other fighters participating in the action episode.

For those unaware, veteran choreographer Sham Kaushal has previously worked on several prestigious Bollywood films. Some of his most notable recent works include Dangal, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and many more.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. Charan dons a brand-new avatar, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first single, titled Chikiri Chikiri, composed by AR Rahman. The team also released a BTS video showcasing the filming of the music video.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama tells the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Alongside Ram, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and several others in key roles. The film received negative-to-mixed reviews and became a major flop at the box office. It is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Ram is expected to collaborate with director Sukumar next for the tentatively titled RC17. Additionally, there are speculations that the Magadheera actor may also have a film lined up with director Naga Vamsi. However, an official announcement has not yet been made.

